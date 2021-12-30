Lauren Ash is getting ready to start the new year on a note of body positivity.

On Dec. 30, the Canadian “Superstore” star shared a selfie on Instagram, in which she’s rocking baggy jeans and a black pleather bra.

“In 2022, I commit to dressing like the rock star I am,” Ash wrote in the caption.

Continuing, she wrote that some of her social media followers have been questioning her about her recent weight loss, and while she insisted she doesn’t “owe anyone ANY explanation about my body, ever,” she did want “to address some things that are important to me.”

She continued by writing, “First of all, it makes me so sad that so many of you private message me talking about how much you hate your bodies. I wish all of you could see the beauty in yourselves that exists. And understand that beauty is in no way determined by your size. Value is not determined by size. This life we have is so short and we waste an incredible amount of time trying to change ourselves instead of just being where we are in any moment.”

Addressing her weight loss, Ash said it came about after she “experienced great personal loss. In so many ways,” and had committed herself to “eliminating stress from my life at all costs” while “prioritizing my own needs and wants” above all else.

“You really have no idea what toxicity can do to your body until you commit to removing it completely,” she continued. “Never underestimate what our bodies do when they are living in prolonged states of extreme stress and what can happen when you simply commit to no longer accepting that kind of existence anymore. That’s all I’m gonna say about that,” she added.

“Like I said, I experienced a lot of loss in 2021. And the most important lesson I learned is how important it is to live. LIVE!!! Live now! Life is short! Eat the Brie! Wear the pleather bra you never thought you would! Tomorrow is not promised!” Ash stated, concluding on a positive note.

“And please remember, beauty exists everywhere within you because you are made of MAGIC! And I don’t know who needs to hear it today but remember: you are worthy of love simply because you exist,” Ash wrote.