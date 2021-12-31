The “Harry Potter” cast are opening up about how special the movies are to them in a new sneak peek clip for HBO Max’s “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more share what it’s been like being able to catch up with everyone 10 years after the series’ last film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2″, aired.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the much-loved movies, tells the camera: “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen any of them.”

Watson, who played Hermione Granger, adds, “It’s just been a joy getting to relive it all.”

Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in the flicks, goes on: “It has been lovely seeing everyone again and going like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re all doing great.'”

Gary Oldman, who took on the role of Sirius Black, says of returning to the film sets, “All the memories of working here come flooding back. It was like it was last week.”

Neville Longbottom star Matthew Lewis continues, “It doesn’t feel like 10 years ago. At all.”

Watson adds that she’s been “pleasantly surprised” by “Potter” fans “enjoying everything that we made and that we created.”

“There’s so much of life to take in that happened in those 10 years,” Radcliffe gushes.

“Every part of my life is connected to ‘Potter’. And we’ve seen even more how much it means to people and what a part of people’s lives it is. It means even more now, and I’m able to appreciate how special that is.”

The eagerly anticipated special, which was announced last month, “invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,” marking 20 years since the series’ first film, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, was released.

Alumni who will also be joining the notable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will stream on HBO Max from January 1.