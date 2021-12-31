Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Getting through the pandemic has been tough for the Irwin family.

Speaking with Page Six, 23-year-old Bindi Irwin opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives.

READ MORE: Terri Irwin Reveals Why She’s Still ‘Very, Very, Very Single’ 15 Years After Death Of Husband Steve Irwin

“It has probably been the hardest time in our lives other than when dad passed away,” she said.

Bindi’s father, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, died tragically in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary.

“For us it’s been difficult [because] Australia Zoo has over a thousand animals. We literally can’t ever close,” Bindi explained.

READ MORE: Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Photos Of Daughter Grace To Celebrate Turning 7 Months

Noting that her family was at one point in lockdown for 78 days, she said, “We still had to feed all our animals, do checkups. It’s as if we were still open, but without any visitors.”

Thankfully, Bindi’s mother Terri Irwin, 57, has been there for the family throughout this whole time.

Calling her “the champion,” Bindi said, “I don’t know what we would have done without her.”

She added, “Her leadership has been phenomenal.”