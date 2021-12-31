Kourtney Kardashian has treated fans to some adorable family snaps taken on Christmas Eve.

The Poosh founder spent the holidays this year with her and Travis Barker’s blended family after the pair got engaged back in October.

One sweet shot showed Kourtney posing with her nine-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland, as well as Travis and his son Landon Asher, 18, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Penelope could be seen playing a board game with her future stepdad in another pic, while Kourtney posed in a sheer red dress on Santa’s lap in a further snap.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also shares sons Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, seven, with her ex Scott Disick, but they weren’t pictured in the post.

Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were in attendance at the party, as well as her mom Kris Jenner and her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

Kourtney captioned the pics, “‘Twas the night before Christmas.”

Kris also posted:

This is Kourtney and Travis’ first Christmas together since their relationship was confirmed back in January.

“She’s over the moon,” a source gushed to People this week. “They’re almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they’d fall in love like this again.”

The insider added of how the Blink-182 drummer is with Kourtney’s kids, “He’s so sweet and loving towards her and her children.

“Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well.”