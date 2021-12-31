The day he met Betty White was a big one for Steve Martin.

With the iconic “Golden Girls” star celebrating her 100th birthday next month, Martin shared the story of how he first met White, nearly 50 years ago.

“I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line,” he recalled in a Tweet about that moment in 1974.

He continued, “I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: ‘I’m so honored to meet you both.’ And then I said, ‘Isn’t Linda great?’ She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Because we heard you were funny.’ I was elated.”

White turns 100 on Jan. 17, and the event is being marked by tributes for all corners, including from Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, on the 17th, Betty White will get a big one-night-only tribute special in select movie theatres called “100 Years Young”.

The special will feature a star-studded cast, including Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.