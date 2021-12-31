Debra Messing has tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Will & Grace” actress took to Instagram Thursday to share a snap of herself wearing a face mask and a pink hair bonnet.

She wrote, “I’m COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy New Year! Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021. The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake.

“So for the next 10 days – while in quarantine – I will beautify… Or maybe I’ll sleep…

“I actually have a lot of work to do, but for the inevitable breaks… what should I watch? Tell me in the comments!”

It’s been a difficult week for Messing, who recently lost her friend Lori Davis, the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase, to breast cancer at age 56, People reported.

Messing shared an array of pictures alongside a heartbreaking message which included, “I can’t believe you’re gone. No doubt, heaven has a new bright light. It’s not fair. You’re so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic, and ready to celebrate… anything. Ours was a unique bond.”