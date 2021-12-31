Denis Villeneuve is paying tribute to his friend and competitor Jean-Marc Vallée.

This week, Vallée, the French-Canadian director known for films like “C.R.A.Z.Y.” and “Dallas Buyers Club”, as well as series like “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects”, passed away suddenly at 58.

Villeneuve, who came up through the same Quebec film industry before becoming the toast of Hollywood with films like “Sicario” and “Dune”, remembered his friend in a tribute for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jean-Marc Vallée loved truth. So I must start by setting the record straight,” Villeneuve wrote.

“I’m not Jean-Marc Vallée’s closest friend. We were competitive brothers fighting for the attention of our mother of all, the Holy Province of Quebec,” he continued. “Jean-Marc kept saying that he was older than me and that I should respect him. He was more fit than me. More sexy than me. He knew everything about music. He was a prince. He was a rock star. He was so Jean-Marc! I deeply loved him and admired him. I don’t know what he really thought of me. Sincerely, I think I was the annoying little brother who wanted to play with his toys.

The director added, “Jean-Marc was a singular poet.”

He recalled, “In Montreal, after his success abroad, Jean-Marc became a beacon. The one who showed us the way. He knew where the keys to the car where hidden.”

Looking back on how Vallée made his successful turn toward Hollywood, Villeneuve wrote, “Jean-Marc was a rebel himself. He was untamable. He never followed Hollywood’s rules. Hollywood went along with his own ways of doing things.”

Of the late director’s work, he said, “His cinema was all about family. Extended family. Reconstructed family. Broken family. Exploded family. Pulverized family. Family’s torture. Family’s ruins. Family’s rebirth. Family’s bond. Family’s love. Family’s essence of essentiality. Fundamental matrix of humans disorientation and glories.”

He continued, “With Jean-Marc, it was all about love, faith, music, passion and the unbearable loneliness of beings.”

Finally, Villeneuve said of Vallée, “He was a genius at heart and his heart was a supernova.”