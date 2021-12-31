Madonna enjoyed a night out with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams at London’s Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park this week.

The singer, 63, was pictured on one of the scarier rides at the festive amusement park next to Williams, 27. She had her hood up and clutched on to her other half’s hand.

READ MORE: Madonna Gets Her Fishnets On For Racy New Photos In Time For Christmas

Madonna, Ahlamalik Williams. Credit: Splash News

Madonna then put her sunglasses on as she was snapped leaving the ride in front of her grinning beau.

Madonna, Ahlamalik Williams. Credit: Splash News

The outing came as the musician took to Instagram to share a clip of her family’s skiing trip to the tune of her hit 1998 song “Frozen”.

She recently shared a look inside their festive celebrations with a video montage of her daughters Mercy James, 15, and twins Stelle and Estere, nine, opening their gifts by their stunning tree.

The clip played over Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas”.