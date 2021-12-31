Khloé Kardashian is feeling reflective as the year comes to a close.

Late Thursday night, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a hopeful, encouraging message on her Instagram Story.

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” she wrote. “These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder.

The reality star continued, “But don’t you go and become someone that your [sic] not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

Kardashian has recently faced more turmoil in her life, as ex Tristan Thompson is being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old personal trainer with whom he has admitted to having a sexual relationship.

Thompson and Kardashian share 3-year-old daughter True.