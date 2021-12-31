After the death of Jean-Marc Vallée, the French-Canadian director’s sons are remembering their father.

On Friday, Alex and Emile Vallée released a statement to Deadline about their father’s sudden and tragic passing.

“Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest,” they said. “He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft.”

Vallée was known for directing films like “C.R.A.Z.Y.” and “Dallas Buyers Club”, as well as the TV series “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects”.

“We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion,” he sons added. “We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world.”

The director died on Christmas Day at the age of 58 due to a heart attack.