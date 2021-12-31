A truck driver who was controversially sentenced to 110 years in prison over a fatal accident has been granted some amount of leniency.

On Thursday, after much public outcry, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that he was commuting Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence, with the driver receiving a reduced sentence of 10 years.

“I am writing to inform you that I am granting your application for a commutation,” Polis wrote in a statement. “After learning about the highly atypical and unjust sentence in your case, I am commuting your sentence to 10 years and granting you parole eligibility on December 30, 2026.”

Aguilera-Mederos was originally sentenced on Dec. 13 in the case of the fatal 2019 crash outside Denver that killed four.

The driver had testified that his brakes failed, but he was found to have been driving 85 miles-per-hour on a road with a speed limit of just 45. He was found guilty on 27 counts, including first-degree assault.

Due to the state’s mandatory minimum laws, along with a rule required some sentences to be served concurrently, Aguilera-Mederos received a required 110-year sentence. During sentencing, even the judge in the case expressed that he would not have chosen the 110-year term if it was up to his own discretion.

The unusually long sentence led to significant public outcry, including from a number of prominent celebrities.

Gov. Polis added in his statement, “The length of your 110-year sentence is simply not commensurate with your actions, nor with penalties handed down to others for similar crimes. There is an urgency to remedy this unjust sentence and restore confidence in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system, and consequently I have chosen to commute your sentence now.”

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian thanked Polis for the commutation, writing, “While his new sentence is ten years, he will now have an opportunity to come home in five years and be with his son and wife.”

This case was a clear example of why mandatory minimums don’t work and need to be abolished. I’m grateful to Governor Polis for his empathy and leadership on this case. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 30, 2021

She also praised the governor for issuing a number of commutations and pardons in several other cases, as well as granting over 1,000 pardons in cases involving marjiuana.

Gov Jared Polis @govofco also announced that he has granted 3 commutations, 15 individual pardons & has signed an Executive Order granting 1,351 pardons for convictions of possession of 2ounces or less of marijuana. Marijuana is legal in Colorado, it’s the right thing to do! 👏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2021

Also on Twitter, Shakira said that she was “heartened” by the decision to reduce the trucker’s sentence.