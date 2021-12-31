Betty White is dead at age 99, just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

TMZ was the first outlet to report on White’s death, with White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirming the news to People.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” said Witjas in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

READ MORE: Steve Martin Remembers Being ‘Elated’ The First Time He Met Betty White

White is a bona fide television icon, with a career that spanned nine decades. She racked up hundreds of screen credits that included such classic television shows as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls”.

Beginning her acting career in radio, White appeared in the very first, experimental television broadcast. In the 1940s she was tapped as “girl Friday” on a local Los Angeles talk show “Hollywood on Television”, which aired for five and a half hours each day, six days a week.

Filling all those hours honed White’s skills as a performer, which were on display when she starred on 1953’s “Life with Elizabeth”, one of television’s first sitcoms.

In 1961, a chance appearance on the game show “Password” led White to meet the love of her life, and she and the show’s host, Allen Ludden, wed a year later. The couple remained happily married until Ludden’s death in 1981.

READ MORE: Betty White Shares How She’s Feeling Ahead Of 100th Birthday

It was White’s role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s that cemented her as a star. White would got on to win two Emmys for her portrayal of Sue Ann Nivens, man-hungry host of TV cooking show “The Happy Homemaker”.

In the following decade, White became part of another enduring TV hit when she was cast as ditzy Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls”, which ran from 1986 until 1992. White received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in each year of the show’s run, winning in 1986.

White maintained a busy schedule as an in-demand actress during the decades that followed, highlighted by her Emmy-nominated series regular role in sitcom “Hot in Cleveland”, and numerous guest-starring appearances, including an Emmy win for a guest spot on “The John Larroquette Show”.

White also received Emmy nominations for her appearances on “Suddenly Susan”, “Yes Dear”, “The Practice” and for hosting a 2010 episode of “Saturday Night Live”, the result of a social media fan campaign.

READ MORE: Emily Osment Reflects On Working With Betty White On ‘Young & Hungry’: ‘She’s Got A Mouth On Her’

Throughout her career, White was one of Hollywood’s most vocal animal-rights advocates, working with the Los Angeles SPCA since the 1960s.

White was also the author of several books, including If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t), in which she described her philosophy on aging.

“It’s not a surprise, we knew it was coming — make the most of it,” she wrote. “So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game.”

Following news of White’s death, numerous celebrities have been paying tribute on social media.

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

😩 NOT BETTY WHITE 😩 — michelle visage (@michellevisage) December 31, 2021

I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: “I’m so honored to meet you both.” And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great?” She said, “We came to see you.” I said, “Why?” “Because we heard you were funny.” I was elated. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

Really 2021… really … 😭😭😭RIP Betty White 🖤 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 31, 2021

Golden Girls was our favorite show to watch with our Dad Saturday nights. When we were 9 his TV broke. The screen went black, but still had sound. We begged to get a new one. "Why, we know what the Golden Girls look like!" he laughed. We listened for months. RIP Betty White. ❤️ — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021