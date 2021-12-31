Guerdy Abraira opens up about joining the “Real Housewives of Miami”, girl power and more in an interview for Lapalme Magazine‘s New Year Issue.

Abraira, a global event planner who is also the mother of two boys and a wife to Russell, her husband of 26 years, recently made her debut in “RHOM” season four.

She previously worked in catering on Fisher Island among celebrity guests including Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts and has since become the owner of a floral design studio there.

Abraira says of how she balances everything, “It’s always a challenge… I definitely have my kinks, for instance, when I forget to say I have to travel somewhere,” referencing her communicating with her husband.

“The thing about it is that my husband and I don’t have any ego with each other, and that’s the core of our success because we keep it very simple.”

Guerdy Abraira. Credit: Filbert Kung / Lapalme Magazine

She says she wants to empower “RHOM” viewers with her truth and her success.

“It’s all about confidence and not allowing anyone to tell you what you should be,” Abraira tells the magazine.

Abraira joins the show while helping to plan a cast member’s wedding.

“People see me as the ‘party girl,’ but what’s interesting is that this is my profession,” she shares. “The balancing act is being ‘party Guerdy’ and the ‘professional Guerdy.’”

She says of how she’ll be seen on the show, “Viewers will see why I am the way I am and that I am built tough for a reason. People will soon understand the ‘Guerdy’ effect.”

Guerdy Abraira. Credit: Filbert Kung / Lapalme Magazine

Abraira insists that she believes that women can do it all if they build each other up instead of tearing each other down.

“We can’t just utter the words ‘girl power,’ we have to act it out and this starts by keeping it simple… a simple act of kindness or a simple compliment extended to a fellow woman, THAT is girl power,” Abraira explains.

“Yes, drama will be inevitable while being a part of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ franchise, however, I want viewers to see who I was, who I am and who I will become, and for this to happen I am willing to walk into the fire and look forward to ‘Guerdyfying’ this world one day at a time.”