Jennifer Aniston is ringing in the new year with a montage.

The actress shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed 🥰 Happy new year everybody 🙏🏼 Now… onto the next 😷❤️☀️”.

Clips included behind-the-scenes videos of Aniston with “The Morning Show” co-star Reese Witherspoon, shots from the HBO “Friends” reunion special from May, and casual hangouts with famous friends like Jimmy Kimmel and Kathryn Hahn.

Aniston also showed off her adorable dogs Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield, and her athletic ability as she stretched her leg up in one shot while R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” played.

Looking towards the future, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in December that one of her goals is to work with director Wes Anderson.