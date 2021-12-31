Britney Spears’ fans won’t have to read between the lines for the meaning of a new video she shared on social media.

On Dec. 31, Spears closed out 2021 by posting a video on Instagram in which dozens of birds are simultaneously released from cages.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Explains Why She’s Not Returning To Music

The camera then follows their flight, with Spears equating the birds’ freedom with what she’s now experiencing after the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣,” she wrote in the caption.

In November, a judge terminated the conservatorship that allowed Spears’ father Jamie to take complete control over her finances and all other aspects of her life for more than a decade.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Responds After Judge Terminates Conservatorship: ‘Best Day Ever’

Spears celebrated her new-found freedom with a tweet, declaring that to be her “best day ever.”