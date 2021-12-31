Betty White may be gone but she’ll never be forgotten if Ryan Reynolds has anything to say about it.

On Friday, as news broke that the TV icon passed away at 99, just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday celebration, Reynolds paid tribute to his friend and “The Proposal” co-star.

READ MORE: TV Legend Betty White Dead At 99

In a post on Instagram, Reynolds shared a photo of White from a promo for his movie “Deadpool 2”, along with the caption, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation.”

“She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret,” the actor added.

READ MORE: Betty White Jokes That Ryan Reynolds ‘Can’t Get Over His Thing For Me’

In a recent interview with People, White poked fun at Reynolds: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One.”

On Thursday, he responded to stories about the quote, tweeting, “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”