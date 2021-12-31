Tributes have been flooding in for Betty White, who died on Thursday, Dec. 30 at age 99.

Among the many luminaries to celebrate the life of the late TV icon is U.S. President Joe Biden, who discussed White’s passing while speaking with reporters.

“That’s a shame,” said Biden of White’s death, as reported by Deadline. “She was a lovely lady.”

First Lady Jill Biden also shared her thoughts: “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad.”

In addition to social media tributes from celebrities praising her work in film and television, White is also being honoured for her military service during the Second World War, support of LGBTQ rights, her longtime volunteerism with the SPCA, and her support of the civil rights movement, via tweets from the U.S. Army, GLAAD, the president of the Los Angeles SPCA and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, respectively.

