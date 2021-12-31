Tributes have been flooding in for Betty White, who died on Thursday, Dec. 30 at age 99.

Among the many luminaries to celebrate the life of the late TV icon is U.S. President Joe Biden, who discussed White’s passing while speaking with reporters.

“That’s a shame,” said Biden of White’s death, as reported by Deadline. “She was a lovely lady.”

First Lady Jill Biden also shared her thoughts: “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad.”

In addition to social media tributes from celebrities praising her work in film and television, White is also being honoured for her military service during the Second World War, support of LGBTQ rights, her longtime volunteerism with the SPCA, and her support of the civil rights movement, via tweets from the U.S. Army, GLAAD, the president of the Los Angeles SPCA and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, respectively.

We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021

We are heartbroken over the death of Betty White, a longtime friend of GLAAD and supporter of LGBTQ equality and acceptance. Our hearts go out to her loved ones and fans. Thank you for being a friend, Betty. 💔 pic.twitter.com/m9nSJGb7o8 — GLAAD (@glaad) December 31, 2021

From my decades long friendship with Betty, I can tell you that leaving us on New Year's Eve with a blast of fireworks and champagne ( what she calls vodka on this holiday) is the grand stage exit befitting her stardom. Sleep well Betty. #BettyWhite #spcaLA — Madeline Bernstein (@spcaLAPresident) December 31, 2021