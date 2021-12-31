Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2021 in London, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all decked out for New Year’s Eve.

The two shared a lovely photo of their last looks of the year to Instagram.

They captioned the post: “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year! 🎆”

The Duke of Cambridge dressed in a classy, two-piece velvet suit, while the Duchess of Cambridge pulled off a glamorous, gold, bedazzled dress.

The royal couple have been very busy this year, from Middleton showing off her piano skills as she hosted her first Royal Christmas Carol Service to Prince William’s work with Apple Fitness+ to promote mental health. As well, the Royal Family were involved with the making of the Prince Philip tribute documentary which aired on Discovery+ on Dec. 16.