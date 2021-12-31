Click to share this via email

As fans mourn the death of Betty White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, they’re remembering her iconic work on such TV series as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Golden Girls”, “Hot in Cleveland” and more.

In addition, White also appeared in more than her share of TV commercials over the years, spanning from the 1950s until the current decade.

One of her earliest is a 1954 commercial for Geritol iron supplement, aimed at “housewives and mothers and really busy gals that just keep going all the time.”

White also introduced viewers to the new 1958 Plymouth in a glitzy commercial that featured a song-and-dance number.

Later that decade, White appeared in 1959 commercials for Richard Hudnut shampoo and lipstick that were woven into Milton Berle’s wildly popular variety show.

A few years later, she appeared in this 1964 commercial extolling the virtues of Kodak film.

During the 1970s, White could be seen on TV selling Spray ‘N Wash.

White was also seen promoting Tastykake pies in this commercial that aired in the late 1970s.

During the 1980s, White promoted Q-Tips and Cool Whip.

In the 1990s, White starred in a holiday-themed commercial for Target, and another for Tyco toys.

Also during that decade, she was among the stars in a bonkers commercial for Tropicana Twister alongside “Cheers” star John Ratzenberger and “Late Night with David Letterman” mascot Larry “Bud” Melman.

Arguably one of White’s most memorable television commercials was this 2010 spot for Snickers, in which she showed off her gridiron skills in a commercial that aired during that year’s Super Bowl.

Later that decade, White became a spokesperson for Tide laundry detergent, appearing in a “Jersey Shore”-inspired spot and another in which she prepares for the coming apocalypse.

Betty White has also had a long association with the Los Angeles Zoo, and she shared the screen with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash in this 2012 commercial for the zoo.

Earlier this year, White lent her voice to Smokey the Bear for a fire-prevention PSA.