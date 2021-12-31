Click to share this via email

Celebrities are honouring Betty White’s memory in their own unique ways.

Sandra Bullock is choosing to honour the legend with her favourite drink: vodka.

“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad,” she shared in a statement with ET Canada. “I’ll have to buy some rose colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”

White was known for being a lover of vodka, a sentiment her good friend Jennifer Love Hewitt echoed.

Bullock worked with Betty White and Ryan Reynolds on the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal” with the three remaining close after the production.

Reynolds and Bullock even wished the actress a sweet 98th birthday with a hilarious Twitter video in which they fought for her affection.

Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White #XCVIII @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/iQDw1QqgoW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2020

White died at age 99 on Dec. 31 before her 100th birthday in January.