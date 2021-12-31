Click to share this via email

Betty White’s last role as a TV series regular was playing Elka Ostrosky in “Hot in Cleveland”, which ran from 2010 until 2015.

Following news of White’s death on Friday at age 99, two of White’s co-stars in the series are sharing their own personal tributes to the late television icon.

Valerie Bertinelli posted a photo of herself and White on Instagram, along with a message via Twitter.

“Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” Bertinelli wrote. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

Wendie Malick shared her thoughts in a statement.

“It was an honour and a joy to spend six years with the brilliant and beautiful Betty,” Malick wrote. “Couldn’t have asked for a better role model, and a more generous friend.”

White died in her home on Friday, Dec. 31, less than three weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.