Plans for a new documentary about the life of Betty White set to screen in theatres on what would have been her 100th birthday will proceed as scheduled.

Producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” have issued a statement announcing that the film’s premiere plans will not change despite the TV icon’s death on Thursday night.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” the producers added. “We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”

The documentary, which offers an overview of White’s extraordinary television career spanning from the earliest days of the medium, will still be shown in more than 900 theatres throughout North America on Jan. 17, which would have marked her 100th birthday.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on Jan. 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the statement concluded.

In addition to clips from her work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Golden Girls”, “Saturday Night Live”, “Hot in Cleveland”, “The Proposal” and other projects, “Betty White: 100 Years Young” also includes interviews with Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more.