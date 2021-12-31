Lil Nas X is not known for being shy in his music, but it’s a skill he’s learned.

The star spoke on “CBS Sunday Morning” about learning to open up about his sexuality through his music.

“I feel like I’m much more ‘out there’ with it,” he said. “It’s always been: ‘Okay, you’re gay, this needs to be sanitized,’ [or] ‘Gay, but let’s not include anything sexual.’ It’s like, ‘Be gay without being gay.'”

Another skill the “Montero” singer learned is how to go viral on the internet.

“I’ve learned the ways of the internet,” he added. “I’ve learned how to go viral, and what to stay out of.”

In early December, Lil Nas X went viral with a star-studded TikTok that included the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, and many more stars. This isn’t the first time the singer has created an iconic moment, as he’s done stunts like a fake “Maury” interview to promote his music.

The full CBS interview airs on Jan. 2.