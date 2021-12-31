Katie Couric is sharing a “poignant” excerpt from a 2012 interview she conducted with Betty White, who passed away Thursday night at the age of 99.

In a tweet, Couric shared video from the interview for “CBS Sunday Morning”, in which Couric asked White — who had recently turned 90 — if she was afraid of dying.

“No, not at all,” replied White.

“My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death,” she continued.

“She would always say, ‘Nobody knows. People think they do. You can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment, but nobody ever knows until it happens.’ But she said it’s a secret,” White added. “So, growing up, whenever we’d lose somebody, she’d always say, ‘Now, they know the secret.’”

Couric also asked White for any advice she could offer to anyone wanting to “have a rich, long life.”

White shared her secret. “When I pontificate, it sounds so, you know, ‘Oh, well, she’s preaching.’ I’m not preaching, but I think maybe I learned it from my animal friends,” she said.

“Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself, I think that keeps you feeling young,” White explained. “I really do.”