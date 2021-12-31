The end of 2021 is just hours away, and all the excitement from Times Square in New York City can be experienced via special livestream coverage courtesy of the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, co-organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve.

The event will feature headliner KT Tunstall, in addition to Journey, a Planet Fitness dance performance with Liza Koshy, and the USO Show Troupe, as well as an array of special activities and appearances taking place throughout the evening.

Of course, all that is a lead-up to the grand finale, when outgoing NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio pushes the Waterford Crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball, kicking off the 60-second countdown to midnight.

Actor Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls”, “The Christmas House”) returns as host, joined by Jeremy Hassell as street correspondent.

It’s all taking place right now in the video above.