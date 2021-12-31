Will Arnett is subbing in for Armie Hammer in “Next Goal Wins”, the latest from director Taika Waititi.

The upcoming movie from Waititi, whose films include “Thor: Ragnarok” and the Oscar-winning “Jojo Rabbit”, tells the true story of the American Samoa soccer team, at one point recognized as the worst professional soccer team on the planet.

According to a report from Deadline, Hammer had already filmed his scenes, playing an executive on the Football Federation America Samoa. When Hammer wasn’t available for reshoots, Waititi reportedly recast the role, with Arnett stepping in.

“The movie follows an infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match where they lost 31-0,” notes Deadline of the upcoming film. “With the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (played by Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around.”

Meanwhile, Deadline is also reporting that Arnett’s role — which was originally a brief cameo — was “developed to be slightly bigger.”

This isn’t the first project to part ways with Hammer during the past year. Last January, the actor made headlines when some disturbingly violent text messages leaked, allegedly written by Hammer. He was then accused of sexual assault (he denies the claims) and recently exited a rehab facility where he was reportedly being treated for issues related to drugs, alcohol and sex.

“Next Goal Wins” is slated for release in 2022.