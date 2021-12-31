Prince Charles is paying tribute to defenders of human rights in a New Year message for 2022.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, the Prince of Wales issued a message marking the start of the New Year.

“As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights,” the 73-year-old heir to the throne of England said in a statement, as reported by People.

“In places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar, among others, the threats and reality of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation,” Charles’ statement continued.

“In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance,” he added. “I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be.”

Meanwhile, Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, took to Instagram to share a special New Year greeting, featuring a video highlighting the royal couple’s exploits over the past year, with The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” as a musical backdrop.

“A joy to see so many of you again this year – whether that be with elbow bumps, handshakes or a friendly wave from afar!” they wrote in the caption. “🥂 Wishing you all a very happy and restful New Year.”