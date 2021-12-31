Jennifer Lopez is marking the end of 2021 with a look back on some of her personal highlights from the past year.

On Friday, Dec. 31, JLo took to Instagram to share a brief but jam-packed video with her 189 million followers.

“#2021Recap loading … #HappyNewYear,” she wrote in the caption to the video, which features an array of photos displayed at dizzying speed.

Among the many pics — including numerous selfies, and even a few of Lopez rocking skimpy bikinis — are four photos of herself with beau Ben Affleck, with the couple once known as “Bennifer” having rekindled their romance earlier this year after breaking up 17 years earlier.

Conspicuous by his absence in her 2021 recap is ex Alex Rodriguez, with not a single pic of the former New York Yankees slugger featured in the photo collage following their split in April.