Miley Cyrus rang in the new year as she and “SNL” star Pete Davidson teamed up to host NBC’s live special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Special”.

Broadcast live from Miami, the show featured comedy and musical performances from special guests ranging from Jack Harlow to Brandi Carlile to Saweetie, and, of course, from Cyrus herself.

Not everything went down as planned, however, which was the case when Cyrus suffered a live-television wardrobe malfunction at the start of her performance of “Party in the USA”.

While rocking out onstage, Cyrus could be seen holding her skimpy silver top in place after the straps had apparently snapped, singing the opening verse before turning her back to the camera and exclaiming, “All right.”

She continued singing the next verse and then disappeared backstage, leaving her band and backup singers to pick up the slack for the chorus until she returned, sans top but now wearing a red blazer she’d worn earlier in the show.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus told the crowd. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”