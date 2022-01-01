Click to share this via email

For the fifth consecutive year, Anderson Cooper was joined by Andy Cohen to co-host CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage, live from Times Square in New York City.

During the broadcast, Cooper and Cohen were speaking with Kris Jenner in California, via Zoom, when Cohen asked a nosy question daughter Kim Kardashian.

“You know, everyone is talking about Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson,” Cohen told Jenner. “Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?”

“You’re always digging, Andy,” quipped Cooper. “Yes, I am,” Cohen replied.

As Jenner prepared to form an answer, she was suddenly joined by an unexpected visitor: grandddaughter Stormi Webster.