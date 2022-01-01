Miley Cyrus celebrated the arrival of 2022 by co-hosting her first-ever New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson, featuring comedy, musical performances and special guests.

One of these guests was her sister, Noah Cyrus, with the siblings teaming up on a cover of the Dolly Parton hit “Jolene”.

In the performance, the sisters reimagine the country classic, propelled with a driving disco-style beat.

After beginning the song together, the two then trade verses before rejoining their voices to sing harmony.

Meanwhile, the choice of song was clearly not random, given that Parton is a longtime Cyrus family friend — not to mention Miley’s godmother.

Judging by fan reaction to the siblings’ duet, fans are clearly clamouring for more collaborations between the Cyrus sisters: