Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Miley Cyrus celebrated the arrival of 2022 by co-hosting her first-ever New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson, featuring comedy, musical performances and special guests.

One of these guests was her sister, Noah Cyrus, with the siblings teaming up on a cover of the Dolly Parton hit “Jolene”.

In the performance, the sisters reimagine the country classic, propelled with a driving disco-style beat.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Recovers From Wardrobe Malfunction During Live NYE Special

After beginning the song together, the two then trade verses before rejoining their voices to sing harmony.

Meanwhile, the choice of song was clearly not random, given that Parton is a longtime Cyrus family friend — not to mention Miley’s godmother.

Judging by fan reaction to the siblings’ duet, fans are clearly clamouring for more collaborations between the Cyrus sisters:

Can we appreciate Miley and Noah Cyrus singing Jolene together! SO ICONIC #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/rK7yAWfKAJ — 𝒥𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝒸𝑒 (@journalspurpos3) January 1, 2022

Wow- this Jolene duet with Miley & Noah Cyrus is The Best thing this NYE! — Bonnie Fuller (@BonnieFuller) January 1, 2022

This rendition of “Jolene” by Miley and Noah Cyrus is AMAZING — Caleb Young (@Dukenutbro) January 1, 2022

Miley x Noah is the superior duo 💅 #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/QiA0GpVfT2 — i (@MiFANSONLY) January 1, 2022

miley and noah cyrus singing Jolene together just healed something i didn’t know was broken — que sarahsarah (@sariaquari) January 1, 2022

noah and miley cyrus voices are BEAUTIFUL 😭 — 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚊 🦋 (@__mcastro__) January 1, 2022

miley and noah cyrus performing jolene together just let me know that 2022 will in fact be a good year — ellie 🌹 (@ellierose623) January 1, 2022

can noah please open for miley next tour like it’s something i NEED to experience — 𝓑 ♡ (@KlNDADIRTYFACE) January 1, 2022

miley and noah cyrus singing jolene was something i never knew i needed but am so glad i was given — kirsten (@mostlyonpoint) January 1, 2022