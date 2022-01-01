Fans of Ricky Gervais’ Netflix dramedy “After Life” have been eagerly anticipating the show’s third and final season, and the wait is almost over.

On Jan. 1, Netflix kicked off the New Year by dropping a new trailer for the upcoming season, concluding the story of widower Tony (Ricky Gervais), as he continues to mourn the loss of his wife, with the season’s synopsis asking, “Will he ever truly embrace the future if he can’t let go of the past?”

In the trailer, Tony embarks on a journey to spread his father’s ashes and finds himself confronted with an epiphany. “Caring about stuff, that’s what really matters,” Tony says. “Kindness. Making other people feel good.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done for Tony, who continues to act impulsively out of anger, including hurling an object through the read window of a car that doesn’t stop for him at a crosswalk, and dumping his dad’s ashes on the owner of the pub that his late father frequented.

The final season of “After Life” begins on Only on Netflix, January 14.