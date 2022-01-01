As fans of the late, great Betty White continue to mourn her death at age 99, Andy Cohen made good on his boozy promise to honour the “Golden Girls” star on New Year’s Eve.

Following news of White’s death, Cohen took to Twitter to promise that he and co-host Anderson Cooper would “raise many glasses” to White’s memory during their annual CNN coverage of the New Year’s Eve festivities in New York City.

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

True to his word, Cohen’s first toast of the night was in honour of “the first lady of television,” following some clips of the TV icon in “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.

READ MORE: TV Legend Betty White Dead At 99

“We’re going to raise our first shot of tequila…” Cohen said. “This is in honour of Betty White. A life well lived,” said Cohen as he and Cooper clinked their shot glasses and then downed them.

“Cheers,” they said in unison.