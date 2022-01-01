The sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” is on the horizon, and BBC has unveiled an explosive new trailer for the upcoming season.

The series, which follows a notorious gang in Birmingham, England during the early part of the 1900s, focuses on fierce crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his relentless quest to move up in the world, no matter the cost.

While an air date for the new season (which is seen in Canada on Netflix) has not yet been set, series creator Steven McKnight teased the swan-song season in an interview with Deadline.

“’Peaky’ is back and with a bang,” said McKnight.

“After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher,” he added.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it,” McKnight concluded. “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

One thing that isn’t addressed in the new trailer is the fate of fan-favourite character Aunt Polly, and it remains unclear how the show will address the death of actress Helen McCrory.