It’s been more than a decade since Ryan Seacrest took the reins from the late Dick Clark on his annual “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” specials, broadcast on ABC each Dec. 31 from Times Square in New York City.

Also on hand in Times Square to ring in the New Year were Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, helming their own live coverage of all the festivities ushering in 2022 for CNN.

During their broadcast, Cohen couldn’t help but take a shot at Seacrest’s rival NYE show.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” said a noticeably tipsy Cohen, as reported by Us Weekly.

“I’m sorry,” he told viewers, “but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Among the acts performing for ABC’s broadcast was Journey. As the tequila flowed, Cohen went on a booze-fuelled rant about how the band now featuring singer Arnel Pineda ever since original frontman Steve Perry left the group.

“We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey!” Cohen declared.

“It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

My new hero! 🤣🤣🤣

Happy New Year @Andy

I reiterate, Steve Perry IS #Journey! pic.twitter.com/LSOTShqCMz — Spoonie TV 🏨🚒 👻🎄 (@MeAndMyRemote) January 1, 2022

As the tequila shots kept coming, “fake Journey” and Seacrest’s “group of losers” weren’t the only targets of Cohen’s drunken ire. Check out the “Watch What Happens Live” host’s drunken tirade about outgoing NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio.