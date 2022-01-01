George Lopez did not get his New Year off a great start.

As TMZ reports, the comedian was performing an early show on New Year’s Eve at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Washington when he cut his set short after apparently becoming ill.

An eyewitness at the show told the outlet that about a half-hour or so into the performance, Lopez could be seen sweating, and asked someone to bring him some water.

“You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong,” said Sabrina Alvarez, who was in the audience for the 4 p.m. show, adding that Lopez apologized to the audience and left the stage.

According to TMZ, an ambulance was seen arriving at the venue, but it’s not known if Lopez was taken to hospital.

Shortly after Lopez exited the stage, the casino announced that the comedian’s 8 p.m. show that night had been cancelled.

It is with sincere apologies that we must announce the cancellation of tonight’s 8 pm performance by George Lopez. Please contact your point-of-sale for refund information. pic.twitter.com/jdaIrjhqIA — Muckleshoot Casino Resort (@Muckleshoot_C) January 1, 2022

Lopez has yet to address the status of his health on social media.