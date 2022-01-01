Peter Dinklage still has mixed feelings about “Game of Thrones” coming to an end.

That was clear when the actor, who won four Emmys for playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO hit, appeared on the Dec. 31 edition of BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show”.

Asked if he felt a sense of “relief” when the show ended, Dinklage said that he did.

“Yes, I mean it’s time to move on, as hard as it is,” he said.

However, he also noted that actors will typically form bonds with each other on a project and then “never see each other again,” but admitted “Game of Thrones” was a “family.”

“I lived in Ireland, so for me it wasn’t just the show, it was a life, which was the hardest thing to walk away from,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dinklage also discussed how writers attempted to make his character “one of those fighter guys” in the early part of the show’s run, but abandoned that after Tyrion’s first experience on the battlefield, when he took an axe and chopped off the leg of a character played by an amputee.

“So the one man I did kill, early on in the show, was about a 70-year-old amputee,” quipped Dinklage, “so that’s not very heroic.”