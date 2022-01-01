Tori Spelling is ushering in the New Year around the best company possible: her children.

Spelling closed out 2021 with her five children: Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star and her family unwinded at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in Southern California on Friday.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021,” Spelling wrote. “The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. Love you, Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up.

“I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day! Thanks, Liam McDermott, for taking an awesome pic.”

Spelling shares her five children with her husband, Canadian actor Dean McDermott. Her hubby was homesick.

“I am sick as a dog,” he said in an Instagram video from bed, per People. “I am not going to let that dampen my spirits. 2022 is going to be awesome. 2022, we’re going to get through.”