Olivia Newton-John is here for “Grease” co-star John Travolta’s New Year’s company.

Travolta welcomed 2022 alongside his beautiful children: daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 21, and son Benjamin Travolta, 11. The two-time Oscar-nominated Best Actor rocked a classic black tuxedo. Ella stunned in a futuristic white and silver dress, while Benjamin rocked a black blazer.

“Happy New Year everyone,” Travolta captioned an Instagram post of the three.

Newton-John, who starred opposite Travolta in 1978’s “Grease”, commented on the family photo.

“Ella you look stunning and classy! The dress is gorgeous,” the actress wrote. “Wishing you and Ben and Dad a healthy Happy New Year.”