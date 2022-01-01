Kylie Jenner looks back on 2021 as the world enters a New Year.

Jenner, 24, showed off her baby bump in a black-and-white Instagram photo. This marked the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s second Instagram post since Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival that resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people.

“As 2022 is approaching, I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Jenner wrote on Friday night. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

Scott, 30, also posted a black-and-white Instagram photo with a much more subtle caption, “Always 🤎.”

Jenner and Scott share one child together, 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.