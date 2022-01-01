Catching Omarion and catching Omicron are two very different things.

The online community is having a laugh at Omarion’s expense. Specifically, how similar his name sounds to the Omicron COVID variant sweeping through the world. Even actor Lakeith Stanfield privately messaged the “Post to Be” singer saying, “You ruining Christmas for everybody. SMH (shake my head).”

Lmao RT @Complex: LaKeith Stanfield took to IG to share a DM he sent to Omarion joking that the singer was screwing up everyone’s holiday. 😂https://t.co/uuCc0QYF2s pic.twitter.com/00d5qnEVlW — gh0stface_x (@gh0stface_x) December 27, 2021

Omarion, 37, took to TikTok on New Year’s Day to clear up any confusion.

“Hi, everybody. This is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” Omarion explained, via Just Jared.

“So please be aware if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music,” he concluded. “Please, be safe, be healthy. Happy New Year.”