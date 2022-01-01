Hilary Swank enters 2022 with a heavy heart and a newfound understanding.

Swank revealed on New Year’s Eve that her father, Stephen Michael Swank, passed away in October. The Oscar-winning Best Actress (“Boys Don’t Cry”, “Million Dollar Baby”) wrote candidly about coping with the grief.

“This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us,” Swank wrote. “I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side.

“I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savouring every moment we had together.”

As emotionally taxing as the passing was, it also opened Swank’s eyes to the cycle of life.

“He will always remain one of my most favourite persons and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him,” she continued. “But in this physical loss, as devastating as it is, I was awakened to the truest sense of living again. It helped me better understand the circle of life and where we come from and where we go back to, which has connected me back to my truest self.

“It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day. As well as being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and therefore, my Dad, always.”



Swank, in closing, touched on themes of community and togetherness.

“This last year I hope whatever trials and tribulations you all have had on your life journey bring you closer to your truest essence and help guide you into this New Year with whatever blessings you most need,” she capped off her post. “We are all in this together.

“I love you all and am grateful for this community. Peace and Many Blessings to you, in all the forms they may come.”

