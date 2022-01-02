Chrishell Stause is getting over her recent heartbreak with the help of some famous friends.

On New Year’s Day, the “Selling Sunset” star took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and co-star Emma Hernan enjoying some fun in the sun while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, less than two weeks after she revealed that she and “Selling Sunset” star/L.A. real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim split up after five months of dating.

In the series of photos, Stause is seen hanging out with pals, including supermodel Cindy Crawford and her model daughter Kaia Gerber, posing in bikinis and generally enjoying the vibe at the Mexican vacation hotspot.

“This week has been magical celebrating bdays & a new year! Seriously someone pinch me🥰Happy New Year!!!” she wrote in the caption, asking her followers to swipe through to see “snapshots of what can only be described as paradise. 💕😍.”

She concluded with the hashtags #happynewyear, #2022 and #bringiton.