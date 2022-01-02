Not only does the Queen approve of being the inspiration for Halloween costumes, she may also send a lovely letter praising one’s choice of costume.

That’s what happened when Katelyn Sutherland dressed up her toddler daughter, Jalayne, as Her Majesty for trick or treating.

The inventive Ohio mom shared photos of her daughter, wearing a powder-blue, double-breasted coat and matching hat, accented by a grey wig and strand of pearls, with Jalayne posing with the family’s corgis.

“The biggest inspiration for the outfit was the fact that our dogs are our daughter’s best friends,” Sutherland told the The Mirror of how she came up with the idea for the costume.

“We wanted to do something where they could all be included together. We are most definitely fans of the Royal family and truly admire how the Queen walks by faith,” she added. “While walking around on Halloween we received many, many compliments but my favourite reactions were when people bowed to her or did the royal wave and said, ‘Your Majesty!'”

Sutherland sent some photos of the toddler to Buckingham Palace, never dreaming she’d receive a response — until she did.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed,” reads a letter she received from the Hon Marry Morrison, the Queen’s Lady in Waiting.

“Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit,” the letter — dated Dec. 9, 2021 — continued. “Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.”