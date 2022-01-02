Janet Jackson is opening up for a new four-hour documentary, set to air later this month on A&E and Lifetime.

On Jan. 2, a new trailer debuted for the two-part documentary “Janet”, made with the “Control” singer’s full cooperation. Described as an “intimate, honest, and unfiltered look” at Jackson’s life and career, the new documentary promises a deeper look into her life than ever before.

✨Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for – night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022

In addition to revealing the premiere date, the new trailer also includes several of the artists interviewed for the project, including Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry and more.

READ MORE: New Docuseries ‘Malfunction: The Dressing Down Of Janet Jackson’ Digs Into Television’s Most Infamous ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’

According to A&E’s press release, “Janet” has been in the works for more than three years, with filmmakers granted exclusive access to Jackson’s never-before-seen home videos to present an “intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story.”

Viewers are promised “the definitive story on Janet Jackson” via a documentary that “lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.”

“Janet” will debut on Jan. 28.