Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Princess Eugenie is celebrating 2021 as “the year that blessed us with our boy.”

On Jan. 1, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared a series of family photos on Instagram.

Among the many pics were photos from the christening of son August, whom she and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed in February.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo On Third Anniversary

In addition to those happy, celebratory pics, she also shared some poignant photos to honour beloved family members who passed away in 2021: Brooksbank’s father, George Brooksbank, and her grandfather Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April.

“Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021,” the princess wrote in the caption.

“A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights,” she added. “Forever in our hearts ♥️.”