Somebody on the production team of the new HBO Max “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special has some explaining to do.
That’s the takeaway from a social media user who, when watching the special, noticed a photo identified as being of “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger) as a child, wearing a set of Mickey Mouse ears while sitting at a table.
However, the sharp-eyed viewer realized that photo wasn’t actually Watson, but was an entirely different youngster named Emma — “American Horror Story” star Emma Roberts, to be precise.
The viewer took to Twitter to share side-by-side photos of what appeared onscreen in “Return to Hogwarts” and the identical photo taken from Roberts’ Instagram.
GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh
— 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022
In fact, Roberts’ post, from way back in 2012, can be seen below:
Neither HBO Max nor producers of “Return to Hogwarts” have yet to address the flub.