Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Somebody on the production team of the new HBO Max “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special has some explaining to do.

That’s the takeaway from a social media user who, when watching the special, noticed a photo identified as being of “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger) as a child, wearing a set of Mickey Mouse ears while sitting at a table.

READ MORE: Emma Watson Reveals She Considered Quitting ‘Harry Potter’ Ahead Of Fifth Film In Reunion Special

However, the sharp-eyed viewer realized that photo wasn’t actually Watson, but was an entirely different youngster named Emma — “American Horror Story” star Emma Roberts, to be precise.

The viewer took to Twitter to share side-by-side photos of what appeared onscreen in “Return to Hogwarts” and the identical photo taken from Roberts’ Instagram.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

In fact, Roberts’ post, from way back in 2012, can be seen below:

Neither HBO Max nor producers of “Return to Hogwarts” have yet to address the flub.