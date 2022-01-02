Halle Berry nearly had us fooled with her latest Instagram post. The “Bruised” actress took to Instagram on Jan. 1 to ring in the new year with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, by her side, in what appeared to be a post announcing that the pair had tied the knot.

Berry shared two photos, the first featuring her and Hunt sharing a kiss in what appeared to be a wedding chapel with the caption, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!,” and in the second, a more close-up selfie of the pair with the words, “It’s 2022!” written over it.

The post not only fooled the 55-year-old actress’s fans and followers, but some fellow celebs too, with Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer both falling for Berry’s gotcha announcement.

Johnson reacted by posting a bunch of clapping emojis with the caption, “Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!,” while Spencer added a simple, “Congratulations!!!!!”

On Sunday, Berry addressed the viral photo by sharing another, explaining that the post was all part of some “New Year’s Day fun.”

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” Berry wrote alongside a photo of her and Hunt. “😂 thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated 😜#nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday.”

The 51-year-old also addressed their almost-married moment with a post of his own, which included a pic of him appearing to fall into the ocean while on vacation with his girlfriend.

“Me after finding out i’m not really married to Halle Berry,” Hunt hilariously captioned the photo.

While the vacation snap was just a false alarm, it isn’t the first time the Berry and Hunt have alluded to marriage. The couple spoke to ET in November at the premiere of Berry’s Netflix project where they joked that Berry’s 8-year-old son, Maceo, “married them” after they were asked if they wanted to make things “official.”

“I would love to,” Hunt told ET, with Berry adding, “It is official.”

“Oh right, that’s right, her son,” Hunt shared, quickly adding, “Somebody married us.”

Berry and Hunt have been together since September of last year, and while it’s unclear if and when they will take that next step, they’re clearly very much in love and very aware of the fans who are rooting for their relationship.

“That makes me feel good. You know, I think a lot of my [fans], the public, has gone on this journey with me. Whether I liked it or not, my stuffs been all out in the world,” Berry told ET in December of her past relationships. “And so it’s nice not having people follow the splits and just being happy.”

For more on the couple, and why Hunt considers Berry to be his muse, watch the video below.

