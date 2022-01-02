Click to share this via email

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor David Koechner attends the special screening of "3 Days With Dad" at Laemmle Music Hall on September 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

David Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit and run on Friday in Simi Valley, California, according to TMZ.

The outlet claims that the incident happened at around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

TMZ claims that police were called to deal with an “erratic driver” after Koechner hit a street sign with his car.

The actor was reportedly booked into Ventura County Jail and had his vehicle towed.

Koechner will alegedly appear in court in March in relation to the incident.

The 59-year-old star is known for playing Champ Kind in “Anchorman” and Todd Packer in “The Office”.