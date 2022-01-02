Click to share this via email

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is making headlines after he unexpectedly exited the pitch during his team’s game on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Brown surprised spectators by running across the field and into the locker room, while throwing his jersey into the stands as his team were facing off against the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has said that Brown “is no longer a Buc” following the incident, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The move also went viral on social media.

Brown was previously suspended by the NFL for having a fake vaccination card.

In April last year, he settled a lawsuit from former trainer who had accused him of rape and sexual assault.